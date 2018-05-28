'It's good to remember': The Exchange Club's Memorial Day observance sparks thoughts of what patriotism once meant
Al Castillo has been collecting military memorabilia for 40 years, with a focus on the personal.
Dog tags used to identify soldiers, in various forms, through various wars; medals of valor inscribed with names and deeds; photographs of their faces; letters home to loved ones — all painstakingly preserved in display cases.
Castillo's father served in World War II, but his interest in memorabilia was sparked by his uncle Manuel T. Lopez. The centerpiece of his collection tells the tale, in artifacts, of the Special Forces soldier killed in action in Vietnam.
"That's why Memorial Day is special to me," Castillo said.
At the far end of his table, near the sign reading "Real heroes wear dog tags," James Boutselis was taking his time perusing the IDs, citations and other snippets of the past.
"It's good to remember," Boutselis said with a wistful smile.
His father was a career U.S. Air Force officer, a B-25 pilot in World War II who served in the 490th "Burma Bridge Busters" Bomb Squadron. But their home wasn't filled with war stories.
"When the guys came back, they didn't really want to talk about it. At least, not my Dad," Boutselis said. "He did say the closest call he had was when a sniper bullet came through the plane and clipped the wire off the microphone he was wearing."
The Rome Exchange Club Memorial Day observance drew an estimated 300 people to the Palladium Monday to honor those who gave their all in service to their country.
The formal program — patriotic music and songs, prayers, an address by Maj. Gen. Doug Carver (ret.) and a wreath-laying ceremony — lasted about an hour. Then they wandered around the collectors' displays to wonder or reminisce.
Carver and his wife, Sunny Carver, stopped by the club's replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, then spoke with old military men and Exchangeites in the crowd.
The couple currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the general is executive director of chaplaincy for the Southern Baptist Convention's North American Mission Board. Sunny said they've also kept a home in Rome and are considering a return to their hometown.
"We did 38 years in 26 zip codes, but Doug thinks we have one more move left in us," she said with a smile.
It's a lifestyle that's calling Stone Moye, who just graduated from Rome High and plans a career in the Air Force after ROTC at Valdosta State. He and his brother Palmer Moye were questioning Jack Martischnig about his display of historical uniforms and insignia.
A World War I helmet with a small brim, which sat atop the head instead of covering it, caught their eyes. Martischnig laughed.
"Yeah. They've improved that," he said. "The joke used to be, it would help you in a hailstorm but ..."
Another group of students, Young Marines in their uniforms, was gathered in a corner by Leslie Duke's military vehicles where Duke was testing their mettle in a confidence-building exercise.
"Get in the zone, get in the zone," he urged as Pvt. Mckade Bowman and Lance Cpl. Patrick Spratling held 8-pound M-16 rifles in outstretched arms, trying to make the two-minute mark.
Mission accomplished for both, but Spratling praised Bowman for his special poise.
"You were killing it, bro. You weren't even moving," he cheered.
While veterans such as 90-year-old Rusty Spencer enjoyed a look back at the years they dedicated to the nation, Maj. Bill King (ret.) said the Exchange Club's Americanism Committee also aims to educate today's youth on the meaning of their sacrifices.
"The military is all-volunteer now but, back then, everybody served. And we ended up having more patriotism because of it," King said.
He mused on the benefits of instituting a mandatory two years of military service for both sexes, noting that the Scandinavian countries he visited require it and provide free college in return.
"One of the things that struck us was the pride they have in their country," King said. "They told us 'of course we are, we're a part of it.'"
Many of the organizers and participants in the annual Memorial Day event are getting older, and there's a question of how long the tradition will survive. But King said the calls for the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica — it will be at the Museum of Flight's open house Saturday — stiffen their resolve to continue.
"As long as the Exchange Club is here, you can guarantee it will," he said.