'It's an ideal time ...' for Emma Wells to tackle her new job
The position has been vacant nearly three months, since longtime director Mary Hardin Thornton stepped down for a job in the private sector.
Wells — who's been the education coordinator and event planner for the Rome-Floyd ECO Center since June 2017 — said Tuesday she's benefited by watching Thornton in the role. And she also has plenty of new ideas she's eager to try.
An early initiative will be to work on student education programs with Floyd County 4H agent Abbie Salmon and County Public Works Director Michael Skeen, who's overseeing construction of the new recycling center on Lavender Drive.
"A lot of our elementary schools are getting STEM-certified," Wells said, referencing courses incorporating science, technology, engineering and math.
"It's an ideal time to introduce new curriculum."
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich announced his selection of Wells at the Rome City Commission meeting. He said 34 people applied for the position and five were chosen for interviews.
"Ultimately, we determined our very own Emma Wells is the best possible replacement," Rich told the board.
Commissioners signaled their approval with a standing ovation.
"We are delighted," said City Commissioner Randy Quick, who chairs the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Commission.
Wells said Monday would be her first day at her new office in City Hall. She's still giving school tours at the ECO Center this week, but she's been helping Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson keep the KRFB office on track. The Litter Index survey and annual governance report are done, so there are no pressing immediate requirements, she said.
She'll be conferring with Eidson this week on what the city and county governments want to see happen. She'll also be drawing from her growing list of potential outreach initiatives, such as pop-up clean-up parties.
"We have three directives: Eliminate litter, improve recycling and beautify communities. But they give you free rein within those categories," Wells said. "It's a really cool position because there are lots of opportunities to make it your own,"
A 2016 graduate of Berry College, Wells spent nearly a year as a naturalist at South Carolina's Barrier Island Environmental Education Center before returning to Rome.
"I'm so happy I get to stay here in my home," she told City Commissioners.