Wet conditions were the cause of numerous wrecks Wednesday, including two wrecks involving four vehicles on Boyd Valley Road.
According to Floyd County police Pfc. Corey Wright:
Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday a Ford Fusion on loan from a car dealership rounded the curve on Boyd Valley and ran off the road and landed in a shallow creek. The car behind him did the same but flipped his vehicle, then another truck just behind the two cars ran off the road and hit a fence post.
Earlier in the day, a truck went off the road and struck a fence, but after speaking with property owners the driver was allowed to leave the scene.
Property owner Steve Johnston said cars run off the road at that particular curve about five or six times a year and is the reason he is currently taking his fence down by the road.
Driving too fast for conditions was the cause of all three vehicles leaving the road, however one driver was arrested on DUI charges.
There were also several reported wrecks throughout Floyd County including a two vehicle wreck on Shorter Avenue, a semi- truck almost flipping over on Ward Mountain Road and a collision on Ga. 53 in front of the Pepsi plant. No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service reported Floyd County received 3.57 inches of rain since early Monday morning, which triggered a flash flood warning for parts of the Coosa River including Lock and Dam Park on Wednesday, and a warning was in effect overnight, ending today at 7 a.m.
A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or is highly likely. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers today with temperatures dropping overnight to 29 degrees.
With that drop in temperatures, there is a possibility of ice on roads Friday morning as the soggy ground continues to release the excess moisture. Temperatures will rise above freezing by 10 a.m. on Friday where the high for the day is 54 degrees.