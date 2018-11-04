The hound dog mix at PAWS, the county's animal shelter, looked fine except for a nasal discharge and a terrible odor emanating from it. So members of the Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd Inc. did what they try to do with all potentially adoptable animals: Get it back in shape.
They took it to Dr. Dan Pate at West Rome Animal Clinic for treatment, where a swab revealed an infection. The next step was an X-ray, to determine what might be causing it.
"We found someone had shot the dog and there were fragments of the bullet in the sinus cavity," Pate said.
ARF didn't give up, approving sedation and a sinus flush that would give Pate a clearer look at what they were up against. It got worse.
"All this food and horrible stuff started coming out, and I thought, 'This is crazy,'" the veterinarian said. "So, I opened the mouth and saw the dog had a huge hole in its palate ... I'm curious how it happened. It almost looked like someone stuck a gun in the dog's mouth and shot it."
No one will ever know. Pate tried to close the hole, but it was too big to heal. Every time the dog ate, food would continue to go up into its sinus cavity. It had to be euthanized, and ARF paid for that as well.
"ARF is really doing a great service for our community," Pate said. "We greatly reduce our fees — we're breaking even, or maybe not — but they spend several thousand (dollars) a month."
Every vet in town is working with at least one rescue group, Pate said, but ARF volunteers are probably the most active. Last week alone, they brought in a dog whose shock collar had grown into its neck and a puppy with trouble walking who turned out to have two broken legs.
"We also got a dog with severely swollen legs and bruising all over its underside. That was severe trauma and we had to put it to sleep," Pate said.
Worms, fleas, ticks, parvo and respiratory infections are among the more common conditions ARF pays to have treated. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization depends entirely on donations for its work, which also includes finding homes for unwanted dogs and cats. Sometimes that means fostering them for extended periods or transporting them out of state.
That's especially important when PAWS is full. The shelter at 99 North Avenue announced Friday a temporary freeze on accepting new animals. The situation will be re-evaluated daily and intake re-opened as soon as there's space.
"We have too many unwanted pets in this community, and too many people have animals they don't take care of," Pate said. "The message needs to be, spay and neuter early. And if you're not prepared to take care of an animal, including financially, you shouldn't have one."
ARF is hosting a fundraiser Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Rome Civ-ic Center on Jackson Hill.
The Wags, Whiskers & Wine event features food, beer, wine, a profes-sional tarot card reader entertainment and a silent auction.
Advance tickets are $45 per person or $75 for a couple. They're availa-ble at Sue's Barber Shop, 2518 Shorter Ave.; WetPetz, 610 Shorter Ave.; and Backyard Pet Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $50 each.
For more information, call 706-622-1098 or 706-233-3543.