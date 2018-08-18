‘It hurts. And we live with that 365 days a year”
A candlelight procession down Broad Street on Friday night is expected to be small but powerful
Just showing up may sap all the strength from participants, who live with gastroparesis daily. But organizers think it’s important to raise awareness of the painful and incurable condition that claims lives through both its physical effects and suicide.
“Imagine having the worst of the worst morning sickness, plus the feeling after you’ve eaten so much at Thanksgiving dinner you don’t want to move. Then add a bad flu virus and multiply it by 10,” said Anitra Duke, a former nurse whose career was ended almost overnight by the chronic illness.
“It hurts. And we live with that 365 days a year.”
Gastroparesis essentially paralyzes the stomach muscles. Complications can include malnutrition; severe dehydration from ongoing vomiting; unpredictable blood sugar changes; acid reflux; and undigested food hardening in the stomach, blocking the small intestine.
There’s a spectrum of severity, and some symptoms can be managed individually. But sufferers — who can often end up at emergency rooms as their symptoms converge — are sometimes viewed with suspicion because there’s little research and no real cure.
“When you’re coming in all the time with nausea, pain and vomiting that won’t stop, you can easily get labeled as a drug-seeker,” Duke said.
Friday’s gathering, which is open to the community, will be a chance to memorialize those who have died and to share the stories of those who still live. Participants will meet at 6 p.m. in Kaleido-Sno, 414 Broad St., and go from there.
“We thought that would be a good place because everybody can suck on a little ice, even if they can’t eat,” Duke said. “We’ll talk a little … then light our candles and walk down to the levee for a short ceremony.”
The catalyst came a few months ago, with the death of a 27-year-old woman with gastroparesis that Duke’s not naming because the family wants privacy.
“She started feeling short of breath and began vomiting, so she went to the emergency room but the doctor sent her home. And when she got home she killed herself,” Duke said.
A friend set up the Faces of GP Alliance website at facesofgp.org so people would have a forum to connect, share experiences and advocate for changes. There’s also the Faces of GP Facebook page, which is just getting started.
Another friend, Nancy Damrow, also asked the Rome City Commission to bring attention to the often-misunderstood condition. Damrow said she’s had it since 2005 but doctors didn’t identify it until 2014.
“At one point they thought it was anorexia … and the hospital still doesn’t know much about it,” she said.
Commissioner Wendy Davis presented a proclamation from the board during last week’s meeting that names August as Gastropareisis Month in Rome.
“Thank you for raising awareness of something you can’t always see,” Davis said.
The condition can have ripple effects on different parts of the body, and many people with gastroparesis have other medical problems as well. The meeting on Friday is an outreach to anyone dealing with the frustrations of managing a life-changing sickness, including their loved ones and caretakers.
“You’re going to have issues. You need to talk to people who understand it,” Duke said. “This is not just for us. It’s for everyone in the chronic illness community who have to go to the hospital all the time.”