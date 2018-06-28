Is nothing sacred: Scammers are now targeting church members by email
According to the Georgia Attorney General’s office, an email scam is now targeting parishioners of several Catholic churches in Georgia.
“Up to this point, this particular scam has been aimed at Catholic parishioners, but we believe others could be targeted in the same manner,” said Attorney General Chris Carr in a press release.
In one version of this imposter fraud scheme, con artists send out emails purporting to be from the pastor of the church asking for emergency donations to help someone in need. The email, which uses the pastor’s name but a phony email address, instructs the recipient to provide the money by purchasing an iTunes gift card and mailing it to a different address.
Carr advises that if you have been a target of or have lost money in this scam, contact local law enforcement agency or the Consumer Protection Unit at consumer.ga.gov or 404-651-8600.
Recipients of these emails should forward them to the Federal Trade Commission’s spam database at spam@uce.gov and/or the organization being impersonated in the email so that they can warn their congregants.