Filings in a case against those the U.S. Justice Department characterizes as using syndicated conservation easements to defraud the government through “a highly structured — and abusive — tax scheme” continues.
At question is a practice of permanently banning development on land and claim a charitable tax deduction. However, the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service allege certain investor groups are abusing the practice using inflated land appraisals to acquire tax benefits much larger than the actual value of the land.
A civil case filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia against an Atlanta-based EcoVest Capital Inc., as well as two appraisers are similar in nature to allegations made against several local businessmen by ranking members of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.
In the EcoVest case, the lawsuit alleges the company organized, promoted and sold at least 96 conservation easement syndicates which resulted in over $2 billion in tax deductions from “overvalued and improper” conservation contributions.
Earlier this year, the committee requested information for what its chairman characterized as “gaming the tax code” through conservation easement transactions.
Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said they were probing the matter by requesting information from the men who appear to be associated with investor groups who may have “unfairly profited from conservation easements,” the news release stated.
The senators said companies have exploited a tax loophole, allowing those who bought in the ventures profit and thereby depriving “the federal government of billions of dollars in revenue.”
Essentially, they allege these companies sold interest in tracts of lands to investors seeking to receive large tax deductions. The idea is after getting an inflated appraisal on the value of the land, the tracts were then designated as a conservation easement and the resulting charitable deductions split among the parties.
In September, the Senate Finance Committee also issued subpoenas for documents from several men including Robert McCullough, who is named as a defendant in the EcoVest Capital lawsuit as well as three men involved with another company EvrSource Capital, which has offices in Rome.
The press release, dated Sept. 17, stated they are seeking compliance with document requests from McCullough as well as Eugene “Chip” Pearson, Matthew Campbell and Mark Pickett, who are listed as officers of the company on the the EvrSource Capital website.
There is no indication whether or not they complied with the request by the Nov. 11 deadline.
Two others Matt Ornstein and Frank Schuler of Atlanta-based Ornstein-Schuler investments were also named in the press release. In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September, Ornstein said they’ve sent nearly 120,000 pages in documents but also sought written assurances of confidentiality after the committee requested investor information.
In a statement to the AJC, Ornstein stated they’ve gone above and beyond to comply with the law.
No one has been charged with any criminal offense no lawsuits have been filed in federal court against any of those subpoenaed by the Senate — with the exception of McCullough.
On Dec. 20 the IRS issued a press release urging taxpayers who have been involved in “designated syndicated conservation easement arrangements” to consult with their tax advisers after a recent U.S. Tax Court decision.
The IRS also stated they intend to continue enforcement efforts concerning conservation easement programs.
On Dec. 13, the tax court entered its first decision on a syndicated conservation easement transaction.
Among other things, the tax court the IRS determination that tax benefits from a syndicated conservation easement transaction should be denied and the 40% gross valuation misstatement and negligence penalties would be applied.
A 2017 Brookings Institution report estimated the practice cost the federal government more than $3 billion in tax revenue in 2014 alone. An IRS estimate claimed over $20 billion in federal tax deductions came from suspect deals between 2010 and 2016. In 2016, there were an estimated 248 transactions where over $6 billion in charitable deductions were claimed.
“We are prepared to take each of these and all other cases being developed by the IRS to trial,” Mike Desmond, chief counsel for the IRS said in the December release.
More than 50 cases concerning syndicated easement cases are pending, according to the IRS.