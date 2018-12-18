Rather than speaking of job creation, officials spoke of job retention. Technological upgrades to the mill are expected to help retain over 500 jobs.
An inducement resolution for the project was approved by the Rome Floyd County Development Authority on Tuesday. Authority attorney Andy Davis said the last time International Paper received bond financing, for a similar amount in 2013, the company pledged to retain 460 jobs.
Since then, he said, 40 new jobs have been created at the mill.
International Paper will receive a ten-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement as part of the bond package. The company has agreed to pay 25 percent of its local tax bill with the remaining 75 percent abated over the ten-year period of time.
The company itself backs the bonds and there is no exposure to either Floyd County or the development authority.
"It is going to be used for the modernization of the plant and it is going to be spent over the next three years," said Jonathan Frey, a property tax manager of International Paper who represented the company at the development authority meeting on Tuesday.
The company came very close to using the full $150 million approved in 2013.
"We're very happy to be here and spending some more money in Rome and Floyd County," Frey said.
"Everybody in this community knows how important International Paper is," said Ken Wright, director of business and industry services at the Rome Floyd Chamber. "Not only employment, jobs and wages, but their significant contributions to education and non-profits and things like that."
Rome Floyd County Development Authority Chairman Pete McDonald said the continued success of operation at the Coosa mill was "vitally important to so many Floyd County families."
Authority member Doc Kibler said he was "ecstatic that IP is interested in continuing to invest in Rome."
International Paper is scheduled to make $75,000 annual payments in lieu of taxes to the development authority stemming from the 2013 upgrades through 2024 with a final payment of $43,750 scheduled in 2025.
The PILOT fee for the new bond package will be another $95,000 a year for ten years.
In other business, the authority appointed Pete McDonald to a new three-year term replacing Otis Raybon, who is rotating off the board as an at-large member at the end of the year. McDonald is the current chairman of the authority as well as the chairman of the Rome Floyd Chamber.