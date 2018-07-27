‘Innovate, look forward and don’t be a Blockbuster’
After facilitating a coding class to young students, after which one student exclaimed it was the best day he has ever had, Adam Welcome was approached by their teacher.
The teacher told him that the student who made the remark constantly is being disciplined, does not complete his work and never focuses. In response, Welcome turned to the teacher and said the reason he acts this way is because “he doesn’t speak worksheet.”
“He speaks coding,” Welcome said, sharing the story from the stage of the Model High auditorium on Friday, during the Floyd County Schools Kickoff Classic, a day of professional development modeled under the “unconference” theme.
Welcome, a former elementary school teacher and principal in California and the co-author of “Kids Deserve It,” was the keynote speaker for the event’s third year, for one of the last of more than 200 sessions, which included almost 100 of the school system’s own teachers sharing their knowledge along with a handful of guest speakers.
With school set to start Thursday, the Kickoff Classic is a time for teachers from across the four school zones to come together as one system, and openly share their expertise, offer inspiration or develop a lasting connection with colleagues.
Before Welcome began his address for the last session of the day, as the hundreds of teachers had already been attending sessions and firing off tweets on the event’s Twitter backchannel, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker tried to make sure the crowd was ready. Reminiscent of high school pep rallies, Parker individually called on the four groups of teachers and administrators from the four school zones to yell and clap and stand up, to show they still had enough left in the tank to absorb Welcome’s message after a day of learning.
In his story, Welcome was trying to drive home the point of what is needed in 21st century education, to speak the language of students, making the material relevant to their lives, and to be a participant in the learning process with them, rather than an authoritarian of knowledge.
“We can’t teach Wi-Fi kids with a landline mentality,” Welcome said, adding that if you teach for 25 years, each of those years should be taught differently. “It’s learning how to learn.”
When it comes to discipline, Welcome said, the best approach is to keep students engaged. And engagement for kids of the digital age is not a teacher standing at the front of a classroom simply dispersing information, which for these kids can be quickly found in YouTube videos and quick Google searches.
“Don’t do for kids what they can do for themselves,” Welcome said.
Using the nearly defunct home movie and video game rental chain Blockbuster as an example, Welcome called on teachers to not become stagnant in what they do. Schools will not go out of business, he said, but if set into a fixed routine, they can become irrelevant.
“Innovate, look forward and don’t be a Blockbuster,” he said.
Welcome encouraged teachers to avoid comfort and take risks to try something new, especially what is hard.
“You need to get over yourself,” and move forward in action, not hesitating at the jumping off point, he said.
Too many school systems have TMI, too many initiatives, Welcome explained. This leads to a culture of widespread mediocrity across multiple areas, rather than a focus on doing a smaller number of things well.
Though the new century has brought tremendous changes to what is needed to effectively reach students, Welcome said the one constant, from the past to the future, is relationships. Years after graduation, when looking back at their time at school, people will not remember a specific fact of history or technique for adding and subtracting fractions, he said. They will remember the emotion they felt when a teacher complimented them or the fun they had from an experience created for them.