Inmate captured on Calhoun Avenue after escape from prison detail
Sean Nicholas Powell, 24, was serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in Clayton County last year for possession of methamphetamine and opiates.
Law enforcement agencies scoured the downtown area Monday looking for Powell and hit pay dirt around 9 p.m. when a clerk notified them he’d been seen near the Kwik Way, also known as Tazos, on Calhoun Avenue.
Clerk Mary Barnes had been outside smoking a cigarette when she spotted Powell walking behind the store. She said she told him “go man” and he took off. She went back inside to get her phone, calling 911 and grabbing her 9 mm pistol.
“I didn’t expect to see him,” said Barnes, who was trying to calm down from the rush of the event, as officers cuffed Powell and put him in a car.
Barnes was concerned for the customers, mainly females, who were inside the store at the time, she said.
“They call me mother hen,” said Barnes, who has worked at the store for four years.
North Heights Elementary, and other area schools, were locked down Monday morning after the Department of Corrections announced the escape.
During the day police and deputies watched students who had been locked in their classrooms but were able to leave their rooms for lunch under the watchful eye of officers. They also escorted the children in the outdoor learning classrooms to and from their classes.
Law enforcement officers tracked Powell to Jackson Hill in the afternoon but he evaded searchers. A perimeter was set up around the steep wooded rise and expanded to the area around Reservoir Street and the search continued in the area throughout the day.