Scanner traffic from E911 indicates there has been a head-on collision about 3:25 p.m. on Calhoun Road near the Northridge Stop and Shop. A school bus is involved, and six injuries have been reported through the scanner traffic. Another school bus has been brought to the scene to take the uninjured students home, and Superintendent Jeff Wilson and the school's director of transportation have both gone to the scene according to Floyd County Schools. Calhoun Road is being shutdown as emergency personnel respond.
