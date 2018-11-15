A juvenile corrections officer injured while breaking up a fight at the Bob Richards RYDC was treated and released from a local hospital.
The regional youth detention center is on Marable Way in Rome. The incident, which happened at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, was initially reported as an "officer down" and numerous local law enforcement units scrambled to respond.
"It was confusing at first because the building is secured," Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Thursday. "But once our guys got inside they were able to restore order."
Glenn Allen, communications director for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, did not release names of the people involved. But Allen said Thursday the officer intervened to end a fight between two of the boys housed at the facility.
"During the separation of the youths, the officer was injured when he slipped and fell to the floor," he said.
That led to a brief delay in admitting a new inmate being dropped off by a Floyd County police officer, who radioed that he was told no one was available to open the gate. However, the situation was under control before 8:37 p.m., when first responders took the corrections officer for evaluation, Allen said.
Burnett said her agency only assisted RYDC personnel and made no arrests.