Industrial sites to get fill dirt from Ga. 140 widening; Half a million cubic yards to be moved
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told the Rome Floyd County Development Authority the soil taken from the widening project will be used to fill in the low sections of the two tracts on the industrial site.
McCord said the old golf course site, approximately 25 acres, right off Ga. 140 would be raised some eight to ten feet. A couple of weeks later, soil will start being hauled to a 50-acre site further off Ga. 140 behind Lowe's. The elevation of that site will be raised 15-20 feet.
"It's almost a half a million cubic yards total between both sites," McCord said.
A road to access the 50-acre site which crosses a major natural gas pipeline has been engineered and approved by the DOT.
Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said the lack of available buildings to meet the needs of some prospects has resulted in Floyd County missing the mark on at least six projects in the last month.
Seckman said all six have asked for an existing property of at least 150,000 square feet or more.
The current inventory of available buildings includes the old Shaw Industries building on East 12th Street next to the Floyd County Department of Public health, the old Capitoline Products building at the airport, which is about 120,000 square feet but has ceilings that are much lower than the minimum of 33 feet that most manufacturing prospects want.
"A lot of people want an overhead crane and so the ceilings need to be pretty tall," Seckman said.
The former JCH International building on East Hermitage Road that is about 80,000 square feet was put on the market Monday. That building has been used for warehousing and distribution services most recently.
Ceiling height and square footage issues were brought out as challenges to the potential of construction a new speculative building for the community. Authority member Doc Kibler said it was difficult to throw money out for a project if you don't know if you're putting up the right building for the right prospect.