Industrial Career Day draws high schoolers
Hundreds of high school students from across Northwest Georgia ended their week at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Industrial Career Day, exposing them to prospective employment opportunities in skilled trades.
According to a news release from GNTC:
More than 750 students and community members attended the event, held in Industrial Alley on the Floyd County campus on Friday. Representatives of the college’s industrial programs, employers and former students attended to talk with high schoolers about the benefits of learning a skilled trade.
Students from the Floyd County College and Career Academy made the short trip over to the GNTC campus, as did Rome High students. Other high schools represented included Adairsville, Calhoun, Rockmart, Trion and Cedartown.
Industrial Alley is where industrial labs are housed, offering visiting students a chance to view where they may further their education in person. Industrial program directors were on-hand to discuss their programs and provide tours of their labs.
There were demonstrations, simulators, and hands-on learning activities for the industrial programs offered by GNTC. Local employers and former students also spoke with participants about the benefits of learning a skilled trade.
A small car show was hosted by the auto collision program, and a dynamometer demonstration was presented by the automotive technology program. Also, the 1955 DeSoto Fireflite used in The Great Race was shown off by the automotive technology program. A welding simulator from the welding and joining technology program was a popular draw, and the precision machining and manufacturing technology program demonstrated a CNC — computer numerical control — and 3D printer.
Featured GNTC industrial programs included air conditioning technology, automotive technology, aviation maintenance Technology, commercial truck driving, construction management, cosmetology and electrical systems technology.