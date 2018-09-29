Indoor ice skating rink is coming on Nov. 9
Preparation is now underway for Rome’s first ice skating rink and on Nov. 9, the rink is set to open in the Forum River Center.
The Forum will kick off the inaugural Forum on Ice event, featuring the opening of the ice skating rink as well as numerous holiday festivities which will run from opening day until Dec. 29, although it will be closed on Christmas Day.
“We are truly delighted to introduce Rome’s first ever Ice Skating Rink at the Forum River Center and bring indoor ice skating to Rome, a new downtown attraction that will last nearly two months,” Thomas Kislat, marketing manager of the Forum River Center said in a press release.
The vision is to create an enchanted winter wonderland complete with uniquely themed areas, snow machines, dozens of Christmas trees, thousands of spectacular lights, ice-skating, live entertainment, savory treats, crafts and hands-on family activities.
The 4,000 square-foot ice rink is also available to host corporate events, kids birthday parties, holiday parties, school field trips, church and youth events, Kislat said.
The concept includes other Forum on Ice offerings throughout the holiday season such as pictures with Santa, theme skating nights, live music concerts, Christmas caroling and classes where those who don’t know how to skate can learn.
Hours of operation and a schedule of activities will be published at Forumrivercenter.com.