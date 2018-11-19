The Forum River Center has been transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season by bringing an indoor ice skating rink to Rome for the first time.
The rink has been fully decorated with Christmas trees, lights, snow machines and a seat for Santa himself. Crystal chandeliers hang from the ceiling over the rink while other colored lights change with the music.
Staff skate on the ice with patrons, playing games with them as the day goes on. Ice skate trainers are also on hand for those first time skaters still getting the hang of the skill. Falling is not frowned upon since even talented skaters do it.
The rink has a family friendly atmosphere with tables and chairs set up for parents or grandparents to watch their skaters for free. There is also a concession stand stocked with hot chocolate and other foods for visitors to enjoy.
Skate rentals cost $10 and are good for an entire day. The Forum River Center has 300 pairs of skates in all sizes available for rent. Visitors can come and go as they please during the day as long as they keep their armband on which will allow them to get back on the ice. Children four years and younger will only cost $3 to skate. There will be occasions when the rink has been rented out and will not be open to the public.
The rink is open seven days a week unless it is Thanksgiving or Christmas or it has been rented out for a private event. The rink hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.