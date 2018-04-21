8 indicted on child sex crimes
Among the 40 people indicted by the Floyd County grand jury Friday were seven men rounded up in a child exploitation sting conducted by the GBI and the Floyd County Police Department, along with another man accused of committing sexual acts with more than one minor.
Those indicted on a felony charge of obscene internet contact with a child are Kelly B. Cordell, 47, of 1204 E. Hermitage Road; Craig Henry Kirby, 47, of 835 Hyde Road, Resaca; Jeffrey Ryan Lance, 26, of 1875 Harmony Road, Silver Creek; Clayton Samuel Lewis, 46, of 35 Plantation Drive; Stephen Rand McGatha, 49, of 340 S. Cave Spring St., Cedartown; Maurice Eugene Stocks, 38, of 2605 Maple Road. Clifford Allen Palmer, 39, of 422 Friday Road, Lindale, was indicted on a child molestation charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cordell, Kirby, Lance, Lewis, McGatha, Stocks and Palmer communicated online with people they believed to be minors to make arrangements for sex. They were all arrested over February and March after they went to different places with the intent to meet a child to commit sexual acts.
Lance had been an administrative assistant in the facilities department of Floyd County Schools at the time of his arrest on March 14. He was subsequently fired by the school system.
A total of 76 people, including the locals, were among those arrested and charged as part of Operation Southern Impact II — a coordinated child exploitation investigation in eight Southeastern states.
Demetrice Lee Wilson, 39, of 7 Tency Lane, was indicted on an aggravated child molestation charge. He was arrested in March on a warrant stating he committed acts of a sexual nature with more than one minor at a residence on Chateau Drive in 2015 and 2016.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Cordell and Lance have been released on bond, while Kirby, Lewis, McGatha, Stocks, Palmer and Wilson remained in jail Saturday.
Wax Road standoff
A Cedartown man and Euharlee woman were both indicted on an armed robbery charge stemming from a standoff on Wax Road earlier this month.
Kody Lane Gravett, 22, of 591 Mountain Home Road, Cedartown, and Kristin Marie Strickland, 19, of 276 Milam Bridge Road, Euharlee, were arrested April 1, following an attempted armed robbery in Aragon that shut down part of Wax Road and tied up police and first responders for several hours.
Gravett broke into a house that Strickland drove him to in the 2800 block of Wax Road through a back window. The resident come home to find Gravett in the house.
"He shot at him and called police," said Jerome Poole, the public information officer for the Floyd County Police Department.
Gravett was not hit, but early calls to 911 led police to believe there could be up to four people in the house and at least one had a gunshot wound. Emergency responders were sent to the scene but could not enter until it was secure.
Police set up a perimeter around 5:30 p.m. and tried to coax out Gravett, who was reportedly holed up in a bedroom with a pistol. It remained closed until Gravett was taken into custody by a SWAT team at around 7:20 p.m.
A jail report said Gravett admitted during questioning that he had gone to the house to rob it.
Braves locker room burglary
Almost two years after his arrest, a Rome man accused of stealing $1,500 in clothes from a locker room at State Mutual Stadium has been indicted on a burglary charge.
Brandon Alfredo Barrera, of 32 Conway Place, was arrested in July 2016, during the Rome Braves season. Police say he slipped into a locker room at the stadium at 755 Braves Blvd. on the Fourth of July and stole the clothes. The Rome Braves were playing the Greenville Drive that day.
He was an 18-year-old at the time of his arrest.
Other indictments
Others on the indictment list are:
William S. Aultman and Tyler J. Bailey, violence in a penal institution
Frankie J. King, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Marcus E. Kuenz, aggravated stalking
Anderson Abadio-Lopez and Amed F. Alvarado, entering an automobile
Katie Thompson, obstruction of an officer
Luis A. Chacon, theft by taking
Forrest S. Cronan, aggravated assault
Courtney E. Shelp, aggravated stalking
Andre T. Crews, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Michael E. Stewart, exploitation of elder an person
Tabitha D. Baldwin, fleeing/attempting to elude
Jerry L. Acrey and Gary W. Moon, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Pete B. Allen, Dylan L. Newberry, Chasity L. Tevepaugh, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Harold C. Anderson, Jordan T. York, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Johnny R. Thomason Jr., violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Thomas E. Floen, intimidate an elderly/disabled person
Michael W. Vaughn, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act
Jeremy E. Smith, Wiley B. Watson, theft by taking
Alex M. Carver, aggravated assault
Chris M. Collier, aggravated battery
Jauan R. Porter, terroristic threats
Jason S. Hartley, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Roshard T. Johnson, fleeing/attempting to elude
Brian A. Tinch, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
John C. Batie, terroristic threats
Kurtis M. Greenway, terroristic threats
Manfred Atkins, exploitation of an elderly person
Sophia S. Buffington, Joseph M. Nicholson, cruelty to children
Amanda A. Buchanan, aggravated assault
Brian K. Lambert, aggravated assault