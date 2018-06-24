Independence Day celebrations kick off this weekend in Lindale, Cave Spring
Independence Day celebrations aren’t going to wait until the fourth of July, with events beginning in Lindale on Saturday and a patriotic program in Cave Spring on Sunday.
Lindale’s celebration kicks off Saturday morning with a parade and arts and crafts festival on South 1st Street. Tim Reynolds, president of Restoration Lindale, said participation in the fifth annual parade is free and they’re trying to get everyone involved.
The parade will line up at Pepperell Primary School at 9:30 a.m. and begin at 10 a.m., ending at the First Baptist Church of Lindale.
The Arts and Crafts Festival will be along South 1st Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with parking in the park.
“Donations are accepted at any time to Restoration Lindale, Inc. to further these events and future restoration projects,” Reynolds said in an email.
South 1st Street in Lindale will be closed that Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
H.I. Jones has been named as grand marshal for the parade.
“Since 1957, Mr. Jones has been a supporter of the Lindale and Pepperell community,” Reynolds said. “He hasn’t forgotten who he taught, and in fact loves to reminisce those good times he shared with each of his students that he taught and mentored throughout his career.”
According to a biography prepared by his daughter Joy Jones Neal, H.I. Jones taught vocational agriculture at Pepperell High School for 29 years until his retirement in 1986. After retiring he joined the J. L. Todd Auction Company as a salesman and served as president of the Floyd County Farm Bureau for 19 years. He is married to Frances, and they have three grown children, Harold, Joy and Jane as well as two grandchildren.
Also this weekend will be the start of Independence Day festivities in Cave Spring. A patriotic program will be July 1 at First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, 4 Cedartown St., across the street from Rolater Park.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature patriotic music and presentations, as well as a salute to all branches of the military. As a very special addition to this year’s event, there will be a tribute to the song “God Bless America” in recognition of its 100th anniversary.
Everyone is invited to stay afterward for refreshments in the Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 706-802-8773.
The 33rd annual Cave Spring Independence Day parade will be held on July 4 at 9 a.m. in downtown Cave Spring. Those who would like to participate in the parade should line up between 8 and 9 a.m. along Perry Farm Road.
All who wish to walk in the parade should assemble at Joe Hill’s Lawn Mower Shop at the old depot building on Alabama Street.
The parade will begin from that location and make its way to the square. For more information call 706-802-8773.