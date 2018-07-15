'Incumbent advantage' showing
The so-called "incumbent advantage" shows up clearly in the latest campaign finance filings for two contested Northwest Georgia races.
Democrat Steve Foster is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Graves for the 14th Congressional District seat that spans Floyd and 11 other counties from Whitfield to the east and Haralson to the south.
Graves, who's been in the U.S. House for eight years, has amassed a war chest of $1.8 million. Foster's latest report shows $972 in the bank.
The difference isn't quite as stark in the race to represent Georgia House District 13, which covers the city of Rome and parts of the adjacent unincorporated area.
Challenger John Burnette II, a Democrat, reported $547 cash on hand compared to $26,529 for incumbent Republican Katie Dempsey.
Burnette is spending his own money for a number of campaign expenses, including printing, office supplies and a web site. Other major donors are Benjamin Johnson of Cedartown and Katherine Heckman of Calhoun, who each gave $200.
Dempsey took in $12,100 in donations over the past three months, including $1,000 each from Tillman Aviation University in Rome, the Georgia Dental Association, Hasty Pope LLC in Canton and the campaign committee of state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller.
Among her other top donors were Riverwoods Behavioral Health LLC in Riverdale, $2,500, and the Georgia Trial Lawyers PAC, $1,500.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6.
Financial reports filed last week cover the period through June 30 except Foster's, which just runs through May 31. Congressional candidates file with the Federal Election Commission, state candidates file with the Georgia Ethics Commission.
Foster, a Dalton physician, launched his Congressional campaign in January with $5,000 of his own money.
So far, he's listed contributions from just three individuals: retired attorney Debby Peppers, writer Connie Scott and mortician Stonewall Ponders, all of Dalton. About $500 came in smaller amounts that aren't required to be itemized.
His reported expenses include campaign literature, mailings and attendance at several Democratic Party events in Chatsworth and Dalton.
Graves filed a 78-page quarterly report that shows $152,705 in donations for the three-month period and $78,734 in expenditures.
Just four of his listed donors gave addresses in the Northwest Georgia district. Contributions of $2,700 each came from Charles Farrell of Calhoun, CEO of PTS Tax, and Renee Farrell, a secretary employed with the company; and from John Waters of Chatsworth, an executive with United Minerals and Properties, and Madalyn Kathleen Waters, a secretary with the company.
Most of his contributions came from Washington D.C.-based political action committees and government affairs consultants. Companies and individuals from other states — notably Virginia, Illinois, Texas and California — also made four-figure donations.
Graves also drew backing from Georgia donors, including employees and the PAC for Altanta-based Troutman Sanders consultants. Among the others: Robert Rule of Marietta gave $5,400, Cynthia Rule gave $2,700; Jeb Stewart of Duluth gave $5,400, Stephanie Stewart gave $2,700; Team Graves, an Athens-based fundraising operation, pulled in almost $24,000 this election cycle.
The congressman's spending included $430 for printing expenses. Most of the reportable expenditures went for fundraising, consulting services, travel, phone, payroll and legal fees along with event and meeting expenses.