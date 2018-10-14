Two universal precincts are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. The Rome Civic Center also will be open for a few days, from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, but is booked for other activities during the rest of the early voting period.
The Administration Building also will be open for voting Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All 25 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Source: Floyd County Elections Office