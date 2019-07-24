The courtroom can be a scary place for a child.
Prosecutors seldom bring juveniles into courthouses unless it is to testify against someone who abused them or a member of their family. To relieve the tension of court, the Floyd County District Attorney’s office has had a program in place since 1986 to keep young minds off of what is about to happen as much as possible.
The Floyd County Victim Witness Assistance Program provides Floyd County youth that wind up sitting on a bench outside of a courtroom with coloring books, crayons and other fun items.
The Exchange Club of Rome now heads up providing the DA’s office with the supplies for this program for the first time ever. In the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds office Wednesday night, a group of Exchange Club members stuffed drawstring backpacks headed straight for The Floyd County Victim Witness Assistance Program.
Club member George Fricks said the project falls in line with three of the four pillars on which the Exchange Club operates: community service, youth programs and child abuse prevention.
“We are very active,” he said.
The Rome community is not lacking groups and individuals who take time out of their lives to provide services for the community.
On the other side of town Wednesday morning, the Junior Service League was at Alto Park Elementary School bringing school supplies for the Coosa area school.
“We spend around $16,000 on supplies for over 2,500 students at all city and county primary, elementary and middle schools,” said Junior Service League Public Relations Coordinator Bess Graham.
In April the Junior Service League announced it had made donations amounting to more than $44,000 to more than 20 community partner organizations.
The League was able to raise money through a variety of events including the Garden Tours, Poinsettia Sales and the 2019 Follies.
Among the recipients of the donations were: Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, $1,200; Brighter Birthdays, $2,500; First Readers Inc., $900; League for Learning, $16,000; the Commission on Children and Youth, $500; South Rome Early Learning Center, $2,500; and Rome Children’s Academy, $1,500.