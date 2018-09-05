Identity of body found in Bartow landfill released
According to a release from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, the office is confirming the identity of the female victim located in the Bartow County Landfill on Aug. 13.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the victim as Courtney Nicole Dubois, 20, of West Virginia. Dubois is reported missing from the Fairmont, West Virginia Police Department.
Medical examiner's were able to use dental records obtained through law enforcement channels from her family to confirm her identity. Sheriff Millsap stated, "This is an important step in the investigative process and allows law enforcement to focus specifically on Courtney Dubois from this point and going forward."
More information will be released as new developments occur.