Ice rink is coming to Forum River Center
The Forum River Center will be bringing a portable ice rink to the arena this winter. Safari Hospitality executive Mike Bankston told the Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors Wednesday a 4,000 square-foot rink will be set up in the Forum River Center from November 9 through December 29.
Safari Hospitality took over management of the Floyd County-owned arena and convention center in the summer of 2016.
"I have never seen so much interest in a single thing in this community since I've been here," Bankston said.
Joint Forum and CVB marketing specialist Tom Kislat suggested the rink several months ago.
"Our answer is, yes, it's coming," Bankston said.
A formal announcement of plans for the rink will be made at some point in the future. Right now, Bankston said the Forum team would be going out into the community to seek sponsorships for the rink plan.
We have a ton of plans for this," Bankston said. Those plans include a special Christmas show, an ice show of some variety, special kids days, adult skating days, even a special lounge area for adults while their kids are skating. "This thing I think is going to be the talk of the town in Rome, Georgia for 44-50 days," Bankston said.
"Come see the coolest place in Rome," will be a marketing tag line for the event, according to Kislat.
In most places where portable rinks are brought are generally used well into January however Bankston said the Forum River Center hosts a major bull riding event each year in early January which takes several days to prepare for.
A Clint Black concert is scheduled at the Forum River Center on May 5, followed by Molly Hatchet and the Atlanta Rhythm Section on July 13 and the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show in August.
The laser light, which has been a touring event for over 30 years, is set to Pink Floyd music.
The arena is also working to bring in a greater cross-section of events including comic and Christian related shows.
"We've got a lot in the pipeline," Bankston said.