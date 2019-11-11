Preparation is underway this week for a new and expanded Forum on Ice and open this Sunday.
The ice rink inside the Forum River Center is coming back for a second season with an new feature -- a 100' long ice slide for inner tubes as well as a 4000 square foot ice skating rink. This year’s season starts on Sunday and runs through January 6, 2020, a press release stated.
Programs for all ages are planned for the 2019 season.
"With establishing indoor ice skating in Rome as a new seasonal downtown attraction we see ourselves as a connecting point among businesses, our community and tourists. We want to get everybody involved," said Thomas Kislat, sales manager of the Forum River Center.
The seven week season will attract thousands of skaters and even more spectators.
Once again, the vision is to create an enchanted winter wonderland complete with uniquely themed areas, snow machines, numerous of Christmas trees, thousands of spectacular lights, ice-skating, ice sliding, pictures with Santa, live entertainment, savory treats and hands-on family activities, a press release stated.
There will be separate or combo packages for those who only want to skate or slide or do both.
Ice skating is $10 and unchanged from last year. The ice slide is $5 and the combo package is $12. Season passes will also be available for $49.99.
The rink will be open 7 days a week, with family friendly operating hours for 7 weeks. A complete listing of programs and promotions will appear on the Forum River Center’s website www forumrivercenter.com.