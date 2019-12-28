We asked some well-known Rome residents if they had made any resolutions to start the new year. Here’s what they had to say:
Kevin Payne, Floyd County tax commissioner — I somehow managed to lose weight (30 pounds) over the holidays so I hope to keep it off by eating healthy. Mainly I’d like to simplify my life and simply do what God’s will is for me. I hope I’ll have the wisdom and courage to do that.
Allison Watters, Floyd County commissioner — I love this time between Christmas and the New Year. We can reflect on and celebrate the year that is ending and we can look ahead with hope and anticipation to the new year. My plan for the new year is to make time for what matters most and I will continue to try to live out John Wesley’s rules: Do no harm, Do Good, Stay in love with God.
Brad Reeder, Assistant VP of Financial Services at Berry College — I don’t believe in resolutions but do set personal goals or habits to focus on. One of which is to see if I can go all of 2020 without laughing at one thing (RN-T columnist) Severo Avila says or does. Within my family I set an intentional goal of at least one date per month with my wife and at least one night for each of my two children where we will do whatever they would like, within reason. I set goals for spiritual, physical, relational, vocational, character, one thing to give up, and one word to focus on.
Elaine Abercrombie, Greene’s Jewelers — My New Year’s Resolution for 2020 will be similar to many others. I want to continue on my journey to become more healthy, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Believe it or not, I love to work out and have been doing so on a regular basis for 4+ years. I just need to allow more time for that. Spending more time with family and friends are my emotional workout and spending time with Jesus keeps me on track spiritually! Happy 2020!
Brad Roberson, division chief at Rome-Floyd County Fire Department — New Year’s Resolutions to me are mostly weekend resolutions generally long forgotten after my first weekend within the oncoming year. Making the whole concept of participating in a traditional attempt to improve your quality of life in a specific area a massive fail. I just make it a priority to make the next oncoming year better than the last.
Art Newell, Rome city planner — I have some personal and professional enrichment goals I’m wanting to pursue in the new year and beyond. I’m hoping that committed, measured and smaller, more incremental steps will lead to some of those goals as opposed to self-listing specific targets or target dates.
Devon Smyth, director, William S. Davies Shelter — I think any time we intention to set our life in order, we are better for it. That being said, New Years resolutions haven’t been the way I’ve successfully changed. So much pressure to be something in a set space and time! I do love hearing and seeing how people are choosing new things — and it is motivating. More meals around my table with people I love, more hikes with my family (Melissa Rutledge is my hero-52 hikes, 1 each week of the year), more time for reading and art, and intentional time with friends are where I’d like to head in 2020. Happy New Year!
Frank Purdy, Frank Purdy Electric — I used to try to set a goal every year but now I just do a daily goal to do my best and to help others as much as possible. Always be rational about answers and be willing to hear what others have to say. You never know when someone could use a positive message. Best of all always learn to lean on the Lord and understand that his plan is not on our schedule but his.
Denise Downer-McKinney, Rome police chief — Most New Years Resolutions are dreams of long term commitments that end being short term disasters. I always reflect on the previous year and strive to improve in some way to be or do better in the upcoming year.
Sammy Rich, Rome city manager — While I’m not one to set lofty goals for each New Year, I really do appreciate the opportunity the new calendar presents. I like the opportunity to reflect on how we spent the last 365 days and ponder what different choices I will make the coming year. While 2020 may not bring the flying cars I expected as a child, I will savor the experiences that come and resolve to be grateful for each day that I am given. So here’s to fresh new starts, happiness for friends and family, good health, and fortune to all!
Erin Elrod, Floyd County clerk — I’m not typically one for actual resolutions. For 202, I hope for this year to be one that sets me on a healthier course in life. With two small kids who are extremely active and a busy career, it’s easy to put my own health last in a list of priorities. My goal is to move my health up closer to the top of the list so I can continue to be an active mom, wife, friend and citizen.
Jay Shell, Rome City Brewing Co. and Floyd County Board of Education member — A few years ago I realized that making New Years resolutions was only setting myself up for failure. Making a new YEAR resolution would disappoint me and I’d think the whole year was gone once I failed. Then I started a DAILY resolution. The plan is to be better every day than the day before. I fail at times. I fail often. But I’ve always got the next day to be better. One day at a time, Sweet Jesus.