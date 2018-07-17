Hwy. 140 from Martha Berry Highway to Bartow County line closed after gas leak reported
Ga. 140 to the Bartow County line is closed after a major gas line was ruptured in several places.
Police and fire crews are blocking off the area and crews on the scene are saying they expect the repair to take a while. The road may be closed well into the evening.
An Adairsville city official confirmed the line is the feeder line to Adairsville from the main line that runs in front of the Lowe's Distribution Center.