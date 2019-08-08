Rome police are expected to complete their investigation today into a Thursday afternoon crash on Veterans Memorial Highway that injured two people and detoured westbound traffic for over an hour.
Capt. Chris Dehart said both drivers were being treated for "significant injuries" late Thursday and officers were not able to speak with them.
According to Dehart and an officer on the scene:
The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. between Braves Boulevard and Rome High School. A red Dodge Caliber traveling east crossed the center line, jumped the median and was struck head on by a black Lexus RX 350 in a westbound lane.
Names of the drivers and their conditions were unavailable Thursday.
The man driving the Dodge Caliber had to be extricated from the vehicle. He and the woman driving the Lexus were both being treated for what appeared to be significant injuries.