"Any retriever dogs can participate," Dobson said. The event is sanctioned by the United Kennel Club, and Dobson said that many of the competitors will be Labrador retrievers along with some golden retrievers, Boykin spaniels and other breeds.
Four levels of competition will take place at four different venues in the Kingston Downs area Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local Etowah member Brian Dulaney explained that the competition is divided up from beginning dogs, called “Started,” through categories called “Seasoned,” “Finished” and “Upland.”
The first three categories involve duck hunting scenarios. Started dogs will make four single duck retrieves, two on land and two in water.
Seasoned dogs will make two double duck retrieves, one on land, one in water, then make a blind retrieve where they don't see where a duck fell.
"It's up to the dog and handler to work cohesively together with directional hand signals to get the dog from Point A to Point B using the shortest, straightest line possible, Dobson said.
Finished dogs will do two triple duck retrieves, one on land, the other in water. They will also do a blind retrieve then an honor event.
“That's where a dog that just performed the test must sit on the sideline and watch the next dog work," Dobson said. "If you're hunting with your friends and you have multiple dogs, these Finished dogs should be able to sit and watch as another dog performs in the field."
The Upland dogs involves hunting live quail.
"The dogs are asked to locate two different birds and flush those birds. The dog must be steady once the bird is in the air," Dobson said. She said the dogs that compete in that category are generally a little older dogs.
The Quality Inn on U.S 411 in Rome will serve as the host hotel for the event which Dobson said would bring teams from all over Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Dobson said a second event is scheduled for next March 9-10, when she expects to host as many as 200 teams from across the region.
Dulaney said the organization is working with local tourism officials to bring the national trials to Rome in 2020, which could attract well over a thousand dogs and their handlers to town.