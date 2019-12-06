Students and businesses have collected 81,241 cans for the 37th annual Can-a-thon -- short of the 100,000 can goal so far. But the group is still picking up cans next week from businesses and schools, so there's hope.
Hundreds of students from Rome and Floyd County schools gathered at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Friday to bring in their hoards of cans.
They've already surpassed last years goal of 80,000 cans.
By 9:30 a.m. there were at least 10,000 cans being separated by the students.
Riley Allen, an 8th grader at Pepperell Middle School, was the head lady in charge when it came to Can-a-thon. Her job as student council president was to check every homeroom to make sure that students were bringing in cans and money.
She expressed her nervousness for getting the event in order since the year has been hectic for 8th graders.
Many teachers and principals expressed how proud they were of the efforts of the students.
“One of the things I say to motivate kids is to just imagine the kids and the families who will get the food for Christmas,” she said. “Imagine it’s Christmas and you didn’t have a nice warm meal to have."
The Salvation Army gets their supply of food for the year from Can-a-thon.
“There’s some people that come in and they wouldn’t have any groceries if it wasn’t for us,” said Capt. Melissa Smith of the Salvation Army. “This will last us all the way to the summer and then we’ll be scraping the bottom of the barrels.”
Tom Caldwell, who is a member of the Salvation Army's advisory board, said what the schools contribute make up the majority the annual can drive. It helps immensely to stock the Salvation Army’s pantry, he said, and without the Can-a-thon he isn’t sure what the Salvation Army would do for food.
“It takes every bit of this to run the center,” Caldwell said. “I wouldn’t know what to think. We would have to figure out a way to buy these things. It’s honestly so much easier to get the community involved with these things."