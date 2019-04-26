If you're around downtown Rome Saturday morning or out in the beautiful scenery around near the Pocket, and all spaces in between, you can expect to see hundreds of cyclists participating in the Up the Creek ride.
The even takes riders through some of the prettiest scenery in Floyd County near The Pocket and John’s Creek Recreation Area as well as into Chattooga and Walker Counties.
Online registration is closed, but there is still on site registration in the morning. Day of registration opens at 6:30 a.m. at the Forum River Center and the ride rolls out at 8 a.m.
Riders can choose from road rides in the following distances: 32 miles, 53 miles, 71 miles and 104 miles. All four routes use Broad Street to Riverside Parkway, the Armuchee Connector to Old Dalton Road and Warren Road near the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. The routes then use Old Summerville Road to Floyd Springs Road up into the Pocket area north of Rome. At that point the routes spread out and meander through the countryside.
The ride which has been around for 28 years, originally named “Up the Creek Without a Pedal” was originally ridden from Mt. Berry Square Mall, then Armuchee High School and in 2015 moved to downtown Rome.
This year Up the Creek is a benefit for a local trail advocacy group named TRED, standing for Trails for Recreation and Economic Development and is well known for its friendly and well-stocked aid stations - including a stop for homemade strawberry ice cream at LCCL Strawberry Farm on the way back into town.
All proceeds from Up the Creek go toward TRED’s mission of enhancing existing trails and building future trails. Past funding has gone toward Jackson Hill and GE Trails at Garrard Park mountain bike systems in Rome.
“We always emphasize that these aren’t races,” said TRED’s Julie Smith, one of the event’s organizers. “Riders will all begin and end at the Town Green but there’s no big race to the finish line or a podium. When riders get back, Chick-fil-a will provide sandwiches, chips and cookies and showers are available at the Forum River Center for those who want to visit Downtown Rome’s many restaurants afterward."
2019 UTC sponsors include: Profile Custom Extrusions, Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology, Heritage First Bank and Harbin Clinic.