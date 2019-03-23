The weather for tennis in Georgia during late March is generally a little more favorable than it usually is in Illinois. That's just one reason Amber Hochstatter is in Rome this weekend for the annual Georgia Bowl tournament, which has brought almost 400 teenagers from more than 30 states and Puerto Rico to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
"She's played here in a couple of other tournaments and we always liked it so she came back," said Amber's father Bryan Hochstatter in between points of his daughter's first match Saturday morning. "She's been playing tennis since she was five-years-old. One of our neighbor girls played so she decided to pick it up."
Broc Fletcher, 15, came south from Carmel, Indiana, for the tournament. His mother, Kristine Fletcher, said her son had been playing competitively for about six years. "This was just another opportunity to play at this level in a national event. All these players are incredible," Kristine said in between games of her son's first round match. "This is our first time down here and all these courts are just beautiful.
The Georgia Bowl is one of the largest tournaments hosted by the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Players are coming from all four corners of the country — Massachusetts, Washington, California and Florida — for the three-day event.
Last year, the Georgia Bowl tournament ranked number 14 on the Rome Office of Tourism list of events with a major economic impact on the community, responsible for more than $351,000 in direct expenditures locally. The tournament is sanctioned for a specific number of players so the impact on local hotels and restaurants ought to be similar this year.
The Georgia Bowl is actually the combination of two events that started long before the tournament was brought to Rome, and features many of the top youngsters in four age groups, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.
Of course, all of the teenagers are accompanied by a parent, often both parents, and in many cases a coach.
"It all depends on the kids," said Robert Sassaville, the tournament referee.
Sassaville said it was hard to tell how many of the top-ranked junior players across the country are in Rome this weekend because there is another huge tournament, the Easter Bowl tourney, going on at Indian Wells, California, beginning Saturday and continuing through March 31.