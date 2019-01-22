Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Hearts United Gathering IV on Feb. 7 at Rome First United Methodist Church.
Kennedy didn't seek to become a spokesperson for racial reconciliation, organizers said at a press conference on Tuesday.
She was encouraged to speak out when her own son while watching old television footage of his grandfather openly defying desegregation and supporting the brutal suppression of civil rights protesters, asked his mother "why did Papa do those things to other people?"
Her response was, "papa never told me why he did those things. So maybe it will have to be up to you and me to help make things right."
Wallace was injured in an assassination attempt in May 1972.
While Wallace was known as a staunch segregationist, in his later years he was wheelchair bound and his caregiver was an African-American.
"Who would have thought that during his years that he would even accept that," One Community United member Sam Malone said.
The message of HUG IV is one of unity and growth and Malone said they see the message gaining ground.
"We see the group growing and the word is spreading. More people are saying this is where we need to be," Malone said. "We're getting, not to this crest of the hill, but we're climbing the hill."
America is bombarded by messages of division every day, Monica Sheppard said at a press conference.
"Messages of hatred and reason to judge, reason to dislike. I see this organization bringing folks together in ways that we can talk about what makes us the same, what makes people who can work together," Sheppard said.
The Hearts United Gathering will also feature music from members of the Rome Symphony Orchestra at 6 p.m. in the Wilder Center of First United Methodist Church.
There is no charge for the program, however people interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early to get seating.
Sheppard said she believes the One Community United program is getting noticed by people around the country.
"That speaks volumes and I think this community has always been better at getting along together so I think this is the perfect place for this to happen," Sheppard said.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. however the doors will open at 5 p.m.