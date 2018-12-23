With the Georgia General Assembly set to start its 40-day session Jan. 14, Sen. Chuck Hufstetler is readying legislation to address so-called "dark money" in politics.
The Rome Republican said U.S. Supreme Court rulings have made it difficult to put limits on private donations to certain types of nonprofits aimed at influencing elections. But he's working with advocacy groups to find a way to mandate disclosure.
"We can't stop them from spending the money but we want to make it easier for people to know where it came from," he said.
Hufstetler said last week that the measure may require a constitutional amendment. Attorneys are researching the options, but he intends to introduce a bill this session.
Also making plans are Floyd County's House delegates — Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and newly elected Mitchell Scoggins, R-Rydal.
Lumsden said the Legislature may get off to a relatively slow start as a new team of state leaders takes office.
As with the local delegation, they're all Republicans. Brian Kemp won the governor's seat in the November election, Geoff Duncan will be the lieutenant governor and Brad Raffensperger will be secretary of state.
"And with all of those new elected officers, you also have new staff," Lumsden said. "There are a lot of people to get to know. There's a lot of uncertainty, but I feel very optimistic about what we will be able to accomplish this session."
The first week will be devoted to administrative actions and Kemp is expected to unveil his proposed budget. Budget meetings start the second week — with Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and legislation will probably start moving through committees the week of Jan. 28.
Hufstetler said he hopes to keep his current committee assignments. He chairs the Senate Finance Committee and has spots on the committees for Health & Human Services, Higher Education, Retirement and Appropriations.
"At this time I have no indication otherwise," he said. "But I expect some musical chairs."
More than 30 new members will be taking seats in January. There also are a dozen or so open committee chairs in the House for the Speaker to fill — including on the powerful Rules Committee, following the recent death of Rep. John Meadows of Calhoun.
Lumsden said Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, is expected to be re-elected easily but the vote, and his appointments, won't come until the first week.
"It's a waiting game," Lumsden said. "Someone serving as chair on one committee will likely be moved to chair (Meadows') committee. And when you move one chair, you start a game of dominoes."
The insurance agency owner and retired Georgia State Patrol trooper currently chairs the House Human Relations & Aging Committee, but he's hoping to net an assignment more in line with his experience. Lumsden also serves on six other committees, including State Properties, Insurance and Public Safety & Homeland Security.
Dempsey, the local delegate with the longest tenure, is starting her seventh two-year term. She chairs the human services subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee and, among her other assignments, is a seat on the Rules Committee.
Scoggins won a Dec. 18 special election to replace Christian Coomer and will be starting his first term in January.