Sen. Chuck Hufstetler plans to tackle the issue of surprise medical billing again this legislative session and the Rome Republican said he expects the measure to pass.
So-called “surprise” bills come when patients with insurance coverage go into hospitals for procedures and find out later that some of the services were performed by out-of-network providers.
Hufstetler got a bill through the Senate last year that would have capped what those providers could charge. But it stalled in the House, where a competing bill only required patients to be told the price up front. He said the legislative counsel’s office is fine-tuning a new bill he intends to submit shortly.
“We’re working on some compromises,” Hufstetler said. “That’s going to be done.”
Lawmakers return to the Gold Dome at 10 a.m. Monday for Day 5 of the 40-day Georgia General Assembly.
Hufstetler, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, has a committee meeting set for 1 p.m. following the full chamber session. The committee’s already been assigned to review a proposed constitutional amendment that would let school systems use ELOST revenue for school security projects.
“There are people who want to use the money for that, but there are others who feel like it could chip away at what’s being used for construction,” he said. “We’ll just have to see what the will of the committee is.”
Over in the House, Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, will be attending hearings Monday on various agencies’ requests for additional funding in the 2019 fiscal year budget, which runs through June 30.
Dempsey chairs the House Appropriations Committee’s human resources subcommittee. She’s scheduled presentations from the departments of Veterans Services, Human Services, Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency.
Dempsey said she is expecting a release from the U.S. Justice Department soon that puts Georgia in compliance with services for mentally ill and developmentally disabled residents. Getting out from under a years-old DOJ monitoring agreement would clear the way for more innovative programs overall, she said.
“We’ve been in a response mode, but if they will sign off we’ll have more opportunities to address the core services,” Dempsey said. “We’re moving toward a whole-child, whole-person view … Mental health has been segregated for so long, but it’s a very important part of that.”
Now that the federal government shutdown is over, the clearance is likely back on track.
Dempsey said she expects to hold two sets of hearings on the FY19 budgets before taking up the proposals for 2020.
Lumsden is a member of the Appropriations Committee’s education subcommittee, which is slated to meet at 2 p.m. They’ll hear from Ted Beck, the chief financial officer of the Department of Education and from Joy Hawkins, director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.
He also serves on the public safety subcommittee, which started its hearings last week.
Legislation also is starting to move through the House. Lumsden has already submitted House Bill 33, which would allow a grace period for out-of-state military service members to renew their Georgia firearms licenses.
“Otherwise, they have to reapply, pay the higher fee and go through a background check,” he said. “It’s kind of a slap in the face to do that to active duty personnel who may be overseas protecting us.”
Contact your legislators
State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome
District 52: All of Floyd, parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0034
Capitol Address: 121-C State Capitol, Atlanta Ga., 30334
District Address: 3 Orchard Spring Drive, Rome, GA 30165
Committees: Finance (chair); Retirement (vice chair); Health and Human Services; Higher Education; Appropriations (ex officio).
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome
District 13: Central Floyd County, including Rome
Capitol Phone: 404-463-2248
Capitol Address: 245 State Capitol, Atlanta, Ga. 30334
District Address: 3 Central Plaza, No. 360, Rome GA 30161
E-mail: Katie.Dempsey@house.ga.gov
Committees: Appropriations: Human Resources subcommittee (chair); Economic Development & Tourism; Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications; Higher Education; Rules; Health & Human Services; Transportation.
State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee
District 12: Western half of Floyd and all of Chattooga County
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325
Capitol Address: 402 CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30334
District Address: P.O. Box 122, Armuchee, GA 30105
Email: Eddie.Lumsden@house.ga.gov
Committees: Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment (chair); Insurance; Public Safety and Homeland Security; Budget and Fiscal Affairs; State Properties; Appropriations; Rules; Governmental Affairs; Human Relations & Aging.
State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville
District 14: Southeast Floyd and Western Bartow County
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325
Capitol Address: 612-B CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30120
District Address: P.O. Box 1051, Cartersville, GA 30105
Committees: Judiciary; Transportation; Budget & Fiscal Affairs.