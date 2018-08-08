HUD execs pleased with local Project SOAR effort
Calvin Johnson, the deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Research, Evaluation and Monitoring toured Rome High School and the Phoenix Learning Center in North Rome meeting with faculty and students alike.
Elaina Beeman is a navigator for the authority’s enrichment program designed specifically for students — dubbed Project SOAR — and a member of the Rome Board of Education. Project SOAR — which is an acronym for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results — currently has 51 students enrolled and Beeman said if a second grant is approved later this year, she hopes to be able to reach even more eligible students. She said the NWGHA was the only housing authority in Georgia to get a $100,000 grant in late 2016 to pilot the program which focuses on students who live in public housing.
“We work with the students to make sure that when they graduate from high school they are prepared for jobs,” Beeman told Johnson.
Preparation for a job also entails preparation for college. The program seeks to counsel and motivate youngsters who live in public housing to be able to break the cycle of poverty.
The initial grant was for two years and Beeman said she is definitely seeking to keep the program going.
“He loved everything we're doing,” Beeman said.
She said Johnson told her that she would be allowed to continue to work with students who have left public housing with Section 8 vouchers.
Students get into the Performance Learning Center to either catch up with class work and want to graduate early or are students who need to work during the day.
“Our students have jobs all over Rome, so we're here Monday through Thursday,” Perkins said. “They don't want us to punish people for trying to better themselves.”
During the tour of the Phoenix Learning Center, Johnson also met with Greg Shropshire of the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia who said his group is also heavily involved in making sure students are better prepared to enter the workforce.
Principal Jennifer Perkins said the Phoenix Center is home to three programs — the Performance Learning program, the Rome Transitional Academy and the Greenwood Learning Center for special education students.
Students who attend the transitional academy have experienced discipline issues. The academy has 31 high school students and eight from the middle school here at the start of the school year. The RTA gets new students just about every week. Greenwood Learning Center is a special ed alternative school with students assigned to the school from grades 3-12.
Dan Marcin, an economist with HUD who joined Johnson on the trip from HUD, spent some time assisting PLC students with math work. The delegation from HUD also included small business specialist Tiesha Lawrence.