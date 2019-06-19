Efforts to remove four properties from the East Rome Historic District were placed on first reading by the Rome Historic Preservation Commission Wednesday.
All four of the residential parcels are located on East Seventh Street directly behind the Krispy Kreme on Turner-McCall Boulevard.
A public hearing to consider their removal has been set for the July 17 meeting of the HPC and the Rome City Commission will conduct a public hearing Aug. 12.
Properties at 305 and 309 E. Seventh St. are owned by Gary Daniels. In his application, Gary Daniel said the homes are in a heavily trafficked area of East Rome and surrounded by multi-family residences and businesses.
"I believe this request is necessary to protect my investment in this property and to allow the exploration of additional business opportunities in the future," Daniels said.
The home at 305 E. Seventh is one of the older homes in the district, having been built circa 1872.
Jerry Daniels, who owns 311 E. Seventh, said he does not believe his house has any historic or architectural value.
"The additional economic expense and time poses a hindrance to us with no advantages," Jerry Daniels stated in his application.
Wayne Robinson owns 315 E. Seventh, directly behind the doughnut shop, and said he was approached by the both men to join their effort to be removed from the historic district and agreed without any hesitation.
"I don't like being in a historic district because I don't like being told what I can and cannot do with a property," Robinson said. Robinson said he was not aware of any specific reason for Daniels' efforts to be removed from the district.
The HPC unanimously approved the construction of a new single-family home for Cheri Wade at 507 Cleveland Ave. on a vacant lot in the College Heights Historic District.
Unanimous approval was also given to alterations for a home at 3 E. Ridge Court in the East Rome Historic District for Amanda King, and changes to an addition to a home for William Warley at 401 E. Fourth Ave. in the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Members of the HPC bid farewell to Harry Wise who has completed his second term on the HPC.
"To see the variety of what has come before the commission, even to see the adversity, it's been fun," Wise said. The city commission has not chosen a successor for Wise yet.