Rome's Historic Preservation Commission gave the green light to three projects in the downtown historic Between the Rivers District Wednesday. Modifications to a pair of commercial buildings were approved along with an addition to a residential property.
Rene Fountain and Mark Floyd received approval for changes to the old Esserman and Co. building, 425 Broad St., to facilitate a bid to get state and local historic tax credits to offset the cost of their renovations.
Architect Bill Jones explained that second floor windows and casings on both the front and back are having to be replaced to conform with the rigid government guidelines. A rigid exterior awning will be changed to a more historically appropriate canvas awning.
"We did have to do a few things on the interior," Jones said. The ground floor will remain commercial space, however the second floor is being turned into three residential units.
Real estate developer Larry Martin won approval for changes to the rear of property at 407 E. Second Ave.
"We want to make an eyesore look more pleasant," said Howard Gray. The changes will make the back of the building look like the front section and create significantly more leasable space for future tenants.
Finally, William Warley won approval from the HPC to add a new hobby room onto the home at 401 E. Fourth Ave.
Planning staff member Brittany Griffin told the HPC board to expect a request to remove three old homes behind Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Petland from the East Rome Historic District at some point before the summer is over.
Griffin said she could see all three properties going commercial at some point in the future when longtime property owners decide to sell.
Mandy Maloney, executive director of the Rome Area Council for the Arts, formally joined the HPC Wednesday, bringing the board back to a full compliment of seven members.