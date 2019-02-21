By rule, the HPC must act on applications within 45 days of their submission and since the next meeting is scheduled outside of that limit, both a roofing request on East Third Street and some changes to the exterior of a garage apartment behind a home on East Fourth Avenue were approved without any kind of formal action.
Attorney Frank Beacham told the two HPC members present, Beth Dunay and Harry Wise, that a called meeting could be scheduled to address the two cases.
"In light of staff recommendations (in favor) for both projects, I recommend that we just allow the pass," Wise said.
HPC members David Clonts, Roger Wade, Mary Sib Banks and Audrey Kendrick were not able to attend the meeting.
The two cases on the agenda involved a roof replaced for Martha Walstad at 503 E. Third St. She has had a blue tarp on the roof for some time and with all the rain, and was glad to be allowed to move forward with the new roof.
Architect Bill Jones said the project he is handling for Bryan Freeman at a garage apartment behind the Freeman home at 301 E. Fourth Ave. involves the replacement of vinyl siding. The garage apartment is not considered as a contributing factor to the historic nature of the main home.