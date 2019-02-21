Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.