HPC approves demolition of four homes in East Rome, Oakdene communities
Fred and Mary Taylor are planning to donate the land to the YMCA for a new soccer field and concession stand.
All three homes are located on a single parcel of property. Fred Taylor told the HPC board that the only thing historic about any of the homes were the two-by-fours inside the walls.
The creation of green space in that location could be important as the YMCA starts a new capital program and may have to expand the building back toward Darlington Way or add additional parking on the back side of the building, Taylor said.
"The benefit to the community far outweighs any historic value of the three homes that have been dramatically modified over the years," Taylor said.
The HPC approved the motion without opposition
Larry Martin was given approval for the demolition of an old home at 217 E. Sixth St. in the Oakdene community. Howard Gray explained the home had been vacant for some time and was basically uninhabitable because of the adjacent railroad tracks coupled with the lack of access and parking.
The demolition would pave the way for an extension of the parking lot which serves the liquor and tobacco store on the corner fronting Second Avenue.
Ira Levy received unanimous approval for the addition of wood roof structures over a deck that faces Second Avenue and the larger deck on the back of the Hawthorn Suites hotel.
The HPC approved a 30-inch extension of a four-foot sign projecting out over the sidewalk between 331-333 Broad Street, the new home for the Rome City Brewing Company. Owner Jay Shell will have to make sure the sign is at least nine feet off the ground but does not extend above the first floor of the buildings.
Cheryl Yancey also was given approval for the replacement of a roof on a small rental home at 713 Lee Ave. in the East Rome Historic District.