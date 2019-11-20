A downtown Rome property owner cleared one hurdle to adding a rear screen porch on a home on East Fifth Avenue, but the next hurdle one is likely to be a little trickier.
The Rome Historic Preservation Commission approved the project Wednesday for homeowner Kiska Moore, but now she faces action by the full Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission because of an issue with the zoning of her property.
Members of the HPC had no issue with plans to enclose an existing rear deck and then add another screened porch to the back side of the Moore home at 313 E. Fifth Ave., as long as Moore abides by regulations related to windows in the structure.
Builder Randy Davis said the plans are to put wood-clad windows in the porch to conform to historic district regulations.
Now, Moore will go to the planning commission to have the property rezoned from multi-family residential to low-density traditional residential -- but the size of the lot is going to make that change more of a challenge.
The home is "grandfathered" in as a legal, non-conforming use because the lot is too small for low-density traditional residential use under current zoning law.
Planner Brice Wood said Moore could not simply apply for a variance to the Unified Land Development Code because regulations do not allow for the expansion of a non-conforming use.
Moore could apply for high-density traditional residential, but doing so would create a spot zone which Wood said he is not inclined to do.
Wood said that many of the lots in the Between the Rivers Historic District do not meet low-density traditional residential use requirements.
He said he didn't know Wednesday how the problem was going to be resolved, but he expects that some sort of solution can be found.