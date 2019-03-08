The historic Hoyt House overlooking the Oostanaula River in downtown Rome is now just a memory. The home, built at the end of the Civil War, has been torn down to make way for new condominium development.
Artagus Newell, director of the Rome Floyd County Planning office, said Wade Hoyt III and his son-in-law, Jack Pearson, had submitted all of the paperwork indicating that financing for their condominium project was in place before the green light was given to authorize the demolition.
Last month, the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission approved a subdivision of the property to pave the way for development of eight townhomes with a projected $3.6 million budget. Pearson said the project will feature a blend of three and four-bedroom homes with garages and some greenspace.
The original home had been a part of the Hoyt family since it was built circa 1867. Samuel Wade Cothran, president of the Rome Railroad, had the residence built for his daughter Anna as a wedding gift for her marriage to Robert Taylor Hoyt. Hoyt's sister Margaret Jane Hoyt, married the Rev. Samuel Edward Axson, whose daughter — Ellen Axson — would later marry Woodrow Wilson and serve as First Lady of the United States.
The Rome Historic Preservation Commission approved demolition of the home in September of 2017, contingent upon the filing of a redevelopment plan that met with the HPC's approval. Those plans have been developed and massaged by Pearson, who is a home builder by profession, with design assistance from Rome architect Bill Jones.
In a social media post, Pearson's wife, Leslie Hoyt Pearson wrote, "This worn out house may be gone but the history of this hill will live on forever." An image attached to the post indicates the new development will be named Hoyt Hill - By the River.