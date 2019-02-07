Developer Jack Pearson III said the plan calls for a mix of three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes with garages and amenities, set around a common area. The units will be sold, not leased.
"There will be eight homeowners on the hill and they'll have a (homeowners' association) as well," he told the citizen board.
Thursday's action clears the way for legal subdivision of the .86-acre tract on the corner of West Sixth Avenue and West First Street, according to Planning Director Artagus Newell.
It's the last step before construction, which will start with demolition of the historic Hoyt House.
The home has been in the family since it was built around 1890, but fell into disrepair over the years. The Hoyts have been working for more than a year to have the property removed from the historic district so they could replace the house with new development.
Leslie Hoyt Pearson, the wife of Jack Pearson, is the granddaughter of the home's last resident. She said construction is expected to start in March.
"I'm so excited to put something on there I think my grandmother would love," she said.
The townhomes will be marketed through Toles, Temple & Wright, where Leslie Pearson is an agent. Jack Pearson said Thursday he has several presales and is ready to start turning them into sales.
Newell said the Historic Preservation Commission has approved the project and the city engineer has approved the lots, which will be accessed via an entrance on West Sixth Avenue.
Also on Thursday, Newell announced that Patrick Cash has withdrawn his request for light industrial zoning of a 2.9-acre wooded tract on Shannon Circle.
Plans were for a mini-warehouse storage facility and the planning staff had recommended approval due to the proximity of an active rail line and Ga. 53.