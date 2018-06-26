‘How can we help?’
"They'll come in shifts," said Alma Roman, whose Farmers Insurance Agency started the event last year.
"It's grown and we want it to continue growing," she added. "With the response from these great people, we can make it happen."
Robert Smyth of Coosa Valley Credit Union was manning the grill while Angela and Alix Devine of Purple Trumpet Marketing dished up baked beans and cole slaw. Marcie Evans, partner at Maximum One Community Realty, welcomed the newcomers and directed them around the outside tables.
"I saw Alma's post on Facebook and said 'how can we help?' And here I am," Smyth said, grinning as he wiped sweat from his brow.
Inside the air-conditioned training center there was somewhat of a reunion atmosphere — with deputies, EMTs, corrections officers, police and firefighters from various agencies sharing jokes and gossip along with their meals.
Brothers Dave Roberson, a captain with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and Brad Roberson, chief of operations for the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, had time for a rare chat during working hours.
"Every once in a while we end up going on a call together," Brad Roberson said.
The three-hour event included games, karaoke singing — although it was unclear at noon if anyone would step up — and a table of freebies such as key chains, cups and pens.
Attendees also could sign up for a raffle to win donated prizes ranging from gift certificates from Merry Maids and Cartridge World to a trip to Aruba from ServiceMaster by Twins.
Larry Alford, co-owner of ServiceMaster, said he'd been a paramedic for 18 years.
"I know what they go through," he said. "And they don't get the recognition they deserve."
J.J. Johnson said he spent 11 1/2 years as a police officer before opening his Smoothie King franchise. The icy blends of fruits, veggies and nuts were one of the most popular offerings on the sweltering day.
"These people are dear to me," Johnson said, looking around at the sea of uniformed officers coming and going with smiles. "That's why I'm here. It's dear to me."