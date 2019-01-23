NWGHA Director of Housing Kimberly Lewis told the housing authority board of directors that her office is sending letters to landlords and tenants alike, explaining the situation. She said the situation extends to approximately 720 voucher recipients in Rome and Rockmart.
"We're informing the residents that they are still responsible for paying their portion of the rent," Lewis said. "Also the ones who are getting utility checks that if the shutdown does not cease they will not receive a check for March, but they would receive it once it (the shutdown) ends."
Lewis and Cheryl Molock said their offices have been getting a number of calls from landlords asking about the status of the federal assistance.
“They are watching the news, so that's why we sent the letter out," Lewis said.
Eligibility for a housing voucher is based on total annual gross income and family size. In general, the family's income may not exceed 50 percent of the median income for the Rome area. The housing authority must provide 75 percent of its voucher allocation to applicants whose incomes do not exceed 30 percent of the area median income.
Recipients of vouchers must pay at least 30 percent of its monthly adjusted gross income for rent and utilities.
NWGHA Chairman Lee Hight told Lewis and Molock that families who experience financial difficulties if the shutdown continues that they can always avail themselves of food through the Community Kitchen on North Broad Street.
The NWGHA board approved a resolution to partner with the Paces Foundation as co-developer for upgrades at the Ashland Park Apartments in Rome and redevelopment of the Elm Street and Euharlee school buildings in Rockmart.
"Based on Department of Community Affairs rules, we will spend $25,000 or more per apartment, there are 184 apartments so we're looking at spending $9 million to $10 million on Ashland Park," said Executive Director Sandra Hudson.
The work in Rockmart will convert the two old schools into residential units with one, two, three and four bedroom units. The project will also include renovations of the old gym and construction of a new swimming pool.
"We're just in the process of trying to hire an architect," Hudson said.
Lisa Massey, the housing modernization assistant, told the board framing at two new single-family replacement homes on Maple Street has essentially been completed and work should begin soon on two new duplex units along East 12th Street.
"We've got contractors ready to work, but we need the weather to cooperate," Massey said.
The only thing holding up the issuance of certificates of occupancy for new units at Joe Wright Village in North Rome is the completion of landscaping work, which again, requires some cooperation from the weather.