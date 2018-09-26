Housing authority to improve web access for public housing residents
LaRose Wilson said many students have smart phones, but very few have actual computers with access to the web at home.
“Low-income families are not connected, or they are under-connected,” Wilson said. “With cell phones there is only so much you can do, you can't write a paper with a cell phone.”
“When they come home they still don't have wi-fi," Wilson said.
She has targeted certain groups within the public housing community for increased access.
First, they’re reaching out to students in the SOAR program — designed to enhance preparation for college. They’re also reaching out to adults who participate in the LifeSkills program which is designed to better prepare adults for the workforce. In addition to that they’re reaching out to Section 8 housing voucher recipients who participate in the Family Self Sufficiency program.
Wilson told the authority board one of the early keys to the program involves building partnerships within Rome and local business groups and institutions who may have grant money to help develop the program. Funds would be used for assisting with the acquisition of computers or development of wi-fi or internet hotspots within the various communities.
As business partners upgrade and replace their own computer hardware, they could donate their old equipment to the housing authority, she suggested.
As for adults, Wilson said many food stamp recipients are now required to recertify their eligibility online, but don't have the ability or access to do so.
“Ninety percent of job searches are online now and about 80 percent of applicants have to fill out a job application online,” Wilson said.
HUD does not have any grant money for the ConnectHome USA program yet, and Wilson said that after meeting with HUD officials in Washington earlier this month, HUD did donate six laptops and was waiting to see how the authority would utilize them as the program evolves.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority also got a positive audit report for 2017 Wednesday.
“I feel very comfortable that everything is in good shape here,” accountant Jack Blosky said.
The audit did not reveal any deficiencies related to Department of Housing and Urban Development compliance issues.
"That's what you're looking for," Blosky said.
Specifically examining the financial reports, the authority showed an operating loss of $2,401,000, however, when depreciation expenses is removed from the equation the authority was approximately $160,000 in the black.
The accountant also told the authority it is carrying a significant amount of debt, but a lot of that was related to Energy Performance upgrades to properties which would ultimately save money over the long-term.