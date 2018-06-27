Housing authority’s Project SOAR seeking bigger impact
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority’s Project SOAR program is looking to expand as it heads into another school year of assisting youth living in its properties with taking the next step to furthering their education.
In late 2016, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development named the local authority as the recipient of a $100,000 grant to establish an education navigator to assist kids in public housing with the college application process and securing of financial aid. The program also focuses on providing counseling and motivation to its kids to better understand what it takes to get prepared for college, along with exposing them to college campuses.
Education navigator Elaina Beeman, also a Rome Board of Education member, briefed members of the local authority’s board of commissioners Wednesday morning on what the program needs to impact the lives of more students. Beeman recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., from a convention of the eight other Project SOAR programs across the country — the local authority is the only one representing Georgia.
“College is possible, but I don’t want them to give up,” Beeman said, expressing the continuing needs of students while attending college to pay for housing, food and supplies. “They need ambassadors.”
Project SOAR, which is an acronym for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results, is targeted at kids ages 15 to 20 who live in public housing communities. In this role, Beeman works with students as they look to take the step from high school to college and ensure they are taking advantage of available financial resources, helping to remove barriers to further their education.
According to a HUD fact sheet, a key barrier to college attendance is that low-income youth are least likely to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) even though they are most in need of financial aid.
Beeman said the goal is to expand services to 90 students from 35 and develop a closer relationship with them throughout the school year, including the possibility of visiting the school several times a week.
The next step is to inquire about having an office for Beeman at Rome High for her to have a greater presence on a daily basis with public housing youth at their school, said Executive Director Sandra Hudson.
While speaking to a need for more community partners, Beeman encouraged becoming a participating ConnectHomeUSA community, which would help extend free or low-cost internet service into public housing residences. And with school work and college applications primarily being done online, this service can bridge a digital divide public housing youth have with some of their peers.
Another element of the grant initiative is connecting students to information which opens up new options for them. This includes guiding them to fee waivers for taking the ACT or SAT as well as test prep. It also encompasses getting students enrolled in dual-enrollment courses to cut college costs. Beeman said the local authority’s Project SOAR program had the most participants out of all the other programs who are eligible for dual-enrollment.