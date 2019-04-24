The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has so many irons in the fire that Executive Director Sandra Hudson confessed to her board of directors Wednesday that sometimes it is hard to keep up with everything.
Hudson reported that the deal to convert Highrise One on North Fifth Avenue into a personal care facility and Rental Assistance Demonstration housing should close by the end of May.
"All of the architects plans have been revised," Hudson said.
She reported that efforts are also underway to re-syndicate the Ashland Park Apartments off Broadus Road. Re-syndication would provide financial support necessary for major upgrades to the apartment complex, which is now being managed by the housing authority.
Hudson also said construction of 66 new units at the Altoview Terrace complex in East Rome between Spring Creek Street and East 14th Street should get underway early this fall.
In the meantime, Randy Lippert reported that two new single-family homes on Maple Street, replacement housing for dilapidated properties that were demolished using Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds, are now about 75% complete.
"Those homes that we're building look fantastic," Chairwoman Lee Hight said. Hudson said that 10 families from the Willingham Village complex in West Rome have already been identified for movement to the new replacement homes that are being developed along the Maple Street corridor over the next several years.
The need for affordable housing remains a major issue in Rome. Melvin Scott reported that the wait list for public housing now numbers 1,063 people. He said the public housing complexes in Rome are all at least 97 percent occupied. The housing authority is allocated 761 Section Eight Housing Choice Vouchers and Scott said 715 of those are currently being used. There is still a need for qualified landlords to participate in the Section Eight program.
Hudson said the authority is looking at ways to tighten the budget in the wake of federal subsidy cuts. One issue that is being looked at is how the authority offers health insurance to its employees. She estimated the authority could save over $100,000 annually with a reduction in the amount of money the authority contributes to employees' dependents health care. The authority currently presently pays 75 percent of the healthcare insurance for both employees and dependents, however less than a third of the agency's employees participate in the health care program.
Scott also briefed the board on talks he has initiated with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation to develop new playgrounds in both the Rockmart and Rome public housing communities. He said the Hawks have been focused entirely on the immediate Atlanta area but had expressed an interest in branching out. Scott said he hopes to arrange a tour of the Northwest Georgia units for Hawks Foundation personnel soon and wants to showcase how the NWGHA is making an effort to do more than just provide housing.
"We're making an attempt to change lives," Scott said.
Rockmart public housing resident Kristie Tevepaugh was sworn in Wednesday as a new member of the authority, representing tenants in both Rockmart and Rome.