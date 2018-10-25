The agency also approved fair market value standards for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher recipients, which also included some increases.
The flat rate for a two-bedroom unit at the Graham Homes development in East Rome will go up 19 percent from $407 to $487 a month.
A two-bedroom unit at the Main High complex will go up 22 percent from $425 to $522. The increase for a two-bedroom unit at Park Homes was a modest four percent, going up from $403 to $421.
There were some decreases to the flat rate rent structure as well. A two-bedroom unit at Willingham Village drops from $402 to $400 while a two bedroom unit at the Village Green energy-efficient apartments on Division Street drops from $660 to $634.
The fair market value standards for Housing Choice Vouchers, which pay landlords up to 70 percent of the rent for a voucher recipient, establish a fair market value for a one-bedroom unit jumping from $520 to $607.
A two-bedroom unit’s rent increases from $666 to $738. Rent for a three-bedroom unit went up from $885 to $985 and a four-bedroom home went from $1,117 to $1,210.
Housing consultant Cheryl Molock said the authority would open a new waiting list for vouchers in two weeks. The authority currently is authorized to issue 741 tenant-based vouchers and 203 project-based vouchers.
The authority agreed to work with the Paces Foundation in Smyrna as a co-developer for Ashland Park and two facilities in Rockmart. NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson said the plan is to re-syndicate the Ashland Park Apartments in a bid to get tax credit financing for major physical improvements to the apartments. The authority also is seeking to convert the old Euharlee and Elm Street school buildings in Rockmart into residential developments.
Following the meeting, Hudson said the Department of Community Affairs score of plans for replacement housing at Altoview Terrace, 60-plus apartments, was even higher than the authority had self-scored.
Hudson hopes to hear within a matter of a couple of weeks whether or not tax credits for that development would be approved.
Fee accountant Jack Blosky said the authority was in a solid cash position heading toward the end of the year with $1.3 million in cash available.
"You should finish the year in good shape," Blosky said.
Three more residential buildings at the Joe Wright Village in North Rome are expected to come on line before Thanksgiving. Housing Authority Modernization assistant Lisa Massey said nine of the units at the upscale, gated public housing community are already occupied.