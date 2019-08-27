The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has appointed a three-person committee for the purpose of negotiating a deal for property at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Charlton Street.
The property is owned by a Chattooga County businessman who has proposed a 52-room Sleep Inn hotel for the site, a project that residents of the Summerville Park community are vehemently opposed to.
Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson, authority attorney Stewart Duggan and authority member Michael Taylor, an executive with Synovus Bank, were given the authority to negotiate a deal following a 45- minute closed door executive session of the NWGHA Wednesday morning.
"I'm delighted, almost giddy," said Eric McDowell, president of the Summerville Park Neighborhood Association. "But I'm also still cautious because nothing is final until it's final."
The housing authority is considering a 16-unit townhome-style apartment complex with market-based rent for the property. Duggan said the apartments would be designed similar to new units that have been built by the housing authority in Rockmart.
"You'd never know they were affordable public housing," Duggan said, referring to the Rockmart complex. The Summerville Park apartments would not be public housing, but be available to the public with market-based rent. Mayor Bill Collins said the prices would probably be a little bit on the higher end, targeting the senior market.
A higher-end rent would almost be necessitated because the owner is reportedly asking $540,000 for the less than two-acre parcel. It has been appraised at $485,000.
Duggan said the housing authority has a variety of options for funding the acquisition but added, "It definitely will not be with federal dollars."
Collins, a resident of Summerville Park, said he's looking forward to the time when the neighborhood can take down their "Save Summerville" yard signs that have occupied the overwhelming majority of the yards throughout the community.
Rome Building Inspection Director Howard Gibson has tendered his notice of resignation to city officials to become the new director of NWGHA Construction Co. and head of the local housing authority's modernization office.
"This is going to be great for the housing authority," said NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson.
"I'm looking forward to this. It will be a challenge," Gibson said. "I have a lot of respect for what Mrs. Hudson has done for housing."
NWGHA Construction is the new construction arm of the housing authority which was developed to helped facilitate development of new affordable housing in Rome and Rockmart. By serving as its own general contractor, the housing authority can make purchases as a quasi-governmental agency without having to pay sales tax, cutting down on the upfront cost of projects by a minimum of seven percent.
Gibson's first big projects will include upgrades at the Park Homes apartments off Reservoir Street and Highrise One on North Fifth Avenue, a portion of which is being converted into a personal care home. He will also lead the construction of new apartments at Altoview Terrace off Spring Creek Street in East Rome.