The same developer who wanted to locate a Sleep Inn in Summerville Park has now signed a contract to build a four-story, 89 room Sleep Inn/MainStay Suits Hotel off Braves Boulevard in front of the RiverPoint Apartments.
Tony Patel of Lyerly signed off on the deal Friday and expects to close on the purchase of a 1.8 acre tract by the end of March. He said construction would begin sometime late in the spring or early summer.
Patel said that he was not at all discouraged by the opposition from the Summerville Park residents to put a slightly smaller Sleep Inn at the intersection of Charlton Street and Martha Berry Highway, and that Rome had been very good to him.
Patel developed the Garden Inn and Suites property off Alabama Highway next the Rome Cinemas and is in the process of developing a 32-room Econo Lodge off Martha Berry Highway just north of the Food Lion shopping center.
Patel said that he has worked with the Choice Hotel chain for several years and was comfortable that the hotel would be a very attractive addition to the property off the bypass near State Mutual Stadium. He did not have specific timeline for completion of the project.
The Sleep Inn/MainStay Suites combination offers the two well established Choice Hotels brands together. The unique concept offers developers an opportunity to capture extended stay guests along with more traditional single night visitors within the same property.
The hotel will feature a full service bar on the ground floor, but Patel said there were no plans, at this time, for a pool on the property.
The hotel would sit on a nearly 2 acre tract at the end of an existing cul-de-sac in front of the RiverPoint Apartments that, according to Larry Cagle with Hardy Realty, has been earmarked by the property owners, Northwest Georgia LLC, Rome businessmen Doc Kibler and Dee Yancey, for a potential hotel development for some time.
"I think Rome is seeing some light at the end of the tunnel," Kibler said. He and Yancey have owned the property surrounding the stadium for a lot of ears and and it just seems that more people are wanting to do business now. He said that over the years several potential hotel developers had looked at the site, but were not ready to move forward with development for whatever reasons.
Kibler and Yancey reconfigured some of their property after Charlie Williams built the RiverPoint Apartments and have three other tracts available on the west side of Braves Boulevard in front of the apartments and proposed hotel. Kibler believes one of them would be prefect for a restaurant and the other two could be well suited for medical or other office space